Man dies after van strikes ditch

A 49-year-old man has died after the van he was driving struck a ditch in Co Laois in the Republic.

The man was driving on his own when the collision happened on a local road at Cappalug near Killeshin shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday.

Gardai say the van he was driving left the road and struck a ditch.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was taken to Portlaoise Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.