Man dies after van strikes ditch

A 49-year-old man has died after the van he was driving struck a ditch in Co Laois in the Republic.
The man was driving on his own when the collision happened on a local road at Cappalug near Killeshin shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday.
Gardai say the van he was driving left the road and struck a ditch.
Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
He was taken to Portlaoise Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.