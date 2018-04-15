Man dies and woman critical after car crash during police chase

One man has died and a woman is fighting for her life after a car crash which happened during a police chase.

The car they were in was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the A50 at around 6.15am on Sunday between the Baths Road and Trentham Road junctions.

The people in the second vehicle received minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: “The vehicle involved in the collision was being pursued by police officers for failing to stop prior to the incident occurring.

“Due to our involvement before the collision, we have voluntarily referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”