A man in his 80s has died following a fire at his home in Co Fermanagh on Christmas Eve.

Police said the man died after a blaze at a property in Braeside Park, Enniskillen on Monday morning.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report of the fire at around 11am. Emergency services attended but unfortunately the man was found deceased at the scene.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, has now commenced.”