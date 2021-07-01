Man dies in incident involving oil tanker
A man has died following an incident involving an oil tanker on the outskirts of Ballyclare this afternoon (Thursday).
It is understood that the man was trapped under the tanker at Ballyrobert Road and died at the scene.
Police have confirmed the fatality and have asked anyone who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.
Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The incident was reported to police at approximately 1.50pm, involving an green and white oil tanker.
“Tragically, it is believed that the man was trapped under the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.
“The Ballyrobert Road remains closed at this time.
“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed a green and white oil tanker in the vicinity of Ballyclare or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 974 01/07/21,” added the officer.