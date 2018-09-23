Man dies in traffic collision

Police have confirmed that a man, aged in his 50's, has died after a one vehicle road traffic collision.

The motorcyclist died after a collision on the Fathom Line in Newry.

The collision happened at around 11.30am today and the Fathom Line remains closed whilst enquiries are conducted at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who was travelling on the Fathom Line and who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 621 23/09/18.