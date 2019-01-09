Man due to stand trial for GBH dies suddenly aged 24

A 24-year-old man due to stand trial for allegedly inflicting grievous bodily harm has died, Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Lawyers said Gary Kirkwood passed away suddenly at the weekend.

Mr Kirkwood, from the east of the city but with an address at Mill Street in Lisburn, had been set to contest a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a man more than three years ago.

The case related to an alleged attack on Belfast’s Holywood Road in October 2015.

Although no further details were disclosed, the prosecution said it was offering no evidence.

District Judge Paul Copeland agreed to dismiss the case in those circumstances.

Mr Kirkwood’s death occurred just days after he had been convicted of separate theft and drugs offences.

The Courts Service confirmed guilty pleas were entered last week to charges of stealing a £65 bottle of aftershave from Boots and possessing Class C diazepam in September 2018.

He received a three-month prison term and £150 fine, but had been released on bail pending a planned appeal against sentence.