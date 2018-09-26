Man extradited from Spain to NI in early hours

A 32-year-old man was extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland in the early hours of this morning after he was arrested in Barcelona on August 23.

He was arrested by Spanish National Police by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant sought by PSNI.

A PSNI spokesman said the man had his licence revoked by the Department of Justice in October 2017 and is also wanted to stand trial for a number of offences including being unlawfully at large, drug offences and possession of a knife in public.

He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court on this morning.

It is understood this man is the 10th successfully extradited back to Northern Ireland so for in 2018 on foot of European Arrest Warrants.