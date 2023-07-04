Man falls from cliffs at Ramore Head in Portrush and 'declared dead at the scene'
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:27 BST
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were last night tasked to reports of a person falling from the cliffs.
In a post on social media from Coleraine Coastguard adds: “A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene”.
Police, the ambulance service and the RNLI were also involved in the operation which began just before 7pm yesterday ( Monday).
It is understood a member of the public raised the alarm.