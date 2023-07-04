News you can trust since 1737
Man falls from cliffs at Ramore Head in Portrush and 'declared dead at the scene'

A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:27 BST

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were last night tasked to reports of a person falling from the cliffs.

In a post on social media from Coleraine Coastguard adds: “A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene”.

Police, the ambulance service and the RNLI were also involved in the operation which began just before 7pm yesterday ( Monday).

It is understood a member of the public raised the alarm.

Image from Coleraine Coastguard of operation after man falls from cliff at Ramore HeadImage from Coleraine Coastguard of operation after man falls from cliff at Ramore Head
Image from Coleraine Coastguard of operation after man falls from cliff at Ramore Head
