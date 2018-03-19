Man found dead at house in Newry had ‘heart of gold’

A man who was found dead at a house in Newry on St Patrick’s Day had a “heart of gold”, his grieving father has said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the man, who was in his 20s.

His body was found at a house in the Ardfreelin area of the city on Saturday. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The deceased has been named on social media as Conor Greene. It is understood he was from the Republic of Ireland.

His devastated father, Pat Greene posted a tribute to his son on Facebook at the weekend.

Alongside a picture of Conor, he wrote: “This man was my son. We learned of his death from his friend who found him dead on the couch he was sleeping on after a long night talking and having the craic.

“He was a troubled soul. But had a heart of gold. May he be at peace now.”