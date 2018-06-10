Man found injured outside hotel dies in hospital

A man found with a serious head injury outside a Co Wicklow hotel has died in hospital.

The 45-year-old was discovered unconscious on Main Street in Bray at around 2am on Saturday.

He died at Beaumount Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardai said officers were investigating all aspects of the incident that led to the man being injured. A post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remained sealed off on Sunday for a forensic examination.

Gardai appealed for anyone with information to come forward.