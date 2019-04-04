Man grabbed policeman by privates

A Coleraine man who grabbed a PSNI officer by his private parts has been given a suspended jail term and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the policeman.

Ryan Samuel Glass (44), of Kingsbury Gardens, assaulted the officer on December 27 last year.

He previously admitted assault and the case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

At the earlier court District Judge Liam McNally said it was a “nasty” assault and one which could lead to a prison sentence.

Glass was back at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday for sentencing.

A prosecutor said Glass - who had almost 150 previous convictions - had been arrested during the Christmas holidays on suspicion of a breach of bail.

He was brought to Coleraine Police Station and was placed in a cell as he was being uncooperative.

When a police officer had gone to the cell to search the defendant the policeman was “grabbed by the testicles”.

A defence barrister told the court it was an “unpleasant incident”.

He said Glass had “no memory” of what happened but was “particularly embarrassed”.

The lawyer said the defendant wished to publicly apologise to the officer for the “nasty” incident.

District Judge Peter King said: “Thankfully, whilst unpleasant, there doesn’t seem to have been any lasting injury caused to the constable.”

Glass was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the policeman.