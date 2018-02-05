Man has part of ear bitten off in assault

Police are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man had part of his ear bitten off outside licensed premises in Belfast.

The incident happened on the Malone Road on February 3 around 11.55pm.

Ambulance

The victim attended hospital for treatment.



Detective Sergeant Gardiner would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact Detectives at Criminal Investigation Branch, Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1561 03/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.