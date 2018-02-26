Man held in connection with death of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a police detective a little over five years since his fatal shooting.

The suspect, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Dublin on Sunday evening.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead on January 25 2013 as he escorted takings from a credit union in Dundalk, Co Louth, to a bank.

The 41-year-old father-of-two was travelling in a three-car convoy when it was ambushed by an armed gang.

He was shot and his partner was taken at gunpoint from the car.

The suspects escaped with 4,000 euro in cash while Detective Donohoe died at the scene.

A Garda spokesman said the arrested man is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station.

Last month, on the fifth anniversary of the detective's death, a direct appeal was made by gardai to the families of his killers to "do the right thing" and come forward with information.