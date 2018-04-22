Man hospitalised after being knocked down on Ballysillan Road

A man has been taken to hospital with severe head injuries following an early-morning crash on the Ballysillan Road in north Belfast.

The one-vehicle collision happened around 3.15am.

Police said a male pedestrian in his 40s was taken to hospital, having sustained severe head and facial injuries which are believed to be life-changing, but not life-threatening at this time.

A 29 year old female driver was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

It comes just days after young mother-of-two Lisa Gow was knocked down killed by a suspected stolen car on the same road.

Police have not released any further details on the circumstances of today’s crash.

Inspector James Murphy said: “Officers responded to a report that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian on the Ballysillan Road. Officers attended the scene along with other members of the emergency services.

“We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured footage on dashcam to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 288 of 22/4/18.”

The Ballysillan Road has now been reopened.