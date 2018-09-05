Man hospitalised after early morning burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in south Belfast this morning.

It was reported to police that shortly before 6am a burglary took place at a house in Galwally Park.

And a short time later some form of altercation took place in the area of Knockbreda Park and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI spokesman added that a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and Detective Sergeant Rory McPhillips is appealing for anyone who was in the Gallywally Park or Knockbreda Park early this morning and who witnessed the incidents to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 157 05/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.