Man hospitalised after stabbing attack in early hours

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was hospitalised after a stabbing attack this morning.

The PSNI is looking for information following an assault in the Antrim Road area of Belfast.

Police said shortly after midnight they received a report that a 23-year-old man had been stabbed in his abdomen. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

A 22-year-old female, who was with the man, sustained a small cut to her face.

Inspector Paul Noble is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Division on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 5 of 09/02/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.