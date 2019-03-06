Man in 20s shot several times in Dublin

A man in his 20s has been shot several times as he travelled in a vehicle in west Dublin.

The shooting happened shortly after 5pm in Blakestown Road.

The victim was treated at the scene for serious injuries then transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, gardai said.

Photographs showed gardai examining a white van with its driver-side window shattered.

A silver BMW 3 Series car was later discovered on fire in Saddlers Grove, Mulhuddart.

Gardai believe that this car was involved in the shooting.

Both areas are sealed off for a forensic examination.

A Garda spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the Blakestown Road or the Saddlers Grove area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to contact us.

“We are also appealing for anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage to contact us.”