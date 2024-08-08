Man in 60s dies from injuries after single vehicle collision on the Dooish Road, Drumquin
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a statement, Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers received a report at approximately 7.50pm on Monday, 29th July of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross on the Dooish Road.
“Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid at the scene to a man, aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the vehicle.
"There were no other passengers.
“The man was subsequently taken to hospital and has since sadly died from his injuries.
“Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1660 29/07/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.