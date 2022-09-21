News you can trust since 1737
Man in 80s found dead after house fire

A man died in west Belfast today after a house fire on Lenadoon Avenue in Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:11 pm

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Geoff Somerville said: "The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Lenadoon Avenue, Belfast.

“On Wednesday 21 September at 8.04am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a 2 storey terraced house.

“Two Fire Appliances from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.

"The fire was out when Firefighters arrived, but tragically a man was found dead at the scene.

“The incident was dealt with by 9.59am and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police can confirm that a man in his 80s has died following a fire at a property in the Lenadoon Avenue area of Belfast on Wednesday morning, September 21st.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.!

