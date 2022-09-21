Man in 80s found dead after house fire

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Geoff Somerville said: "The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Lenadoon Avenue, Belfast.

“On Wednesday 21 September at 8.04am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a 2 storey terraced house.

“Two Fire Appliances from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The fire was out when Firefighters arrived, but tragically a man was found dead at the scene.

“The incident was dealt with by 9.59am and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police can confirm that a man in his 80s has died following a fire at a property in the Lenadoon Avenue area of Belfast on Wednesday morning, September 21st.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.!