Man in 80s found dead after house fire
A man died in west Belfast today after a house fire on Lenadoon Avenue in Belfast.
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Geoff Somerville said: "The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Lenadoon Avenue, Belfast.
“On Wednesday 21 September at 8.04am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a 2 storey terraced house.
“Two Fire Appliances from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.
"The fire was out when Firefighters arrived, but tragically a man was found dead at the scene.
“The incident was dealt with by 9.59am and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”
A PSNI spokesman said: "Police can confirm that a man in his 80s has died following a fire at a property in the Lenadoon Avenue area of Belfast on Wednesday morning, September 21st.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.!