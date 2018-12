A 27-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges follow a serious assault in the Drumleck Drive area of Londonderry on Sunday afternoon (December 23) and the arrest of the 27-year-old man.