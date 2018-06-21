Man in his 60s dies following crash

A man in his 60s has died following a traffic collision in Co Down last night, police have confirmed.

The crash happened on the outskirts of Ballygowan.

PSNI Inspector Jonny Francey said: “Police received a report at 8:55pm of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Comber Road involving a black BMW and a silver-coloured Proton Persona, neither of which were carrying any passengers.

“Police and the NIFRS attended.

“The driver of the Proton, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The 22-year-old driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.”

Inspector Francey continued: “Police subsequently located a third vehicle - a black Volkswagen Golf - close to the scene which, at this time, police suspect may have been involved in the incident. The driver of the Golf, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She remains in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.

“The Comber Road was closed for a period, but has since re-opened.”

Appealing for help with the investigation, the PSNI Inspector said: “I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Comber Road around this time last night and witnessed the collision to contact us. I would also appeal to drivers who were travelling on the road around this time and who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage.

“Anyone with information they believe could assist our investigation is asked to call police in Bangor on the Collision Investigation Unit on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1387 of 20/06/18.”