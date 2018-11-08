Man in his 60s dies suddenly at Crossgar retail premises

Police have attended the sudden death of a man, aged in his 60s, in the Downpatrick Road area of Crossgar, Co Down, this afternoon.

The fire brigade sent two fire engines.

It is thought ambulance staff also attended.

The incident was reported to emergency services some time after 2pm, but details of it are only now beginning to filter out.

The PSNI said: “A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death, however, this death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“There are no further details at this time.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

It was initially rumoured that the man had died at industrial premises.

However, a press officer has told the News Letter has the Health and Safety Executive is not in fact investigating the incident, because it falls outside its remit because it is actually understood to have occurred at retail premises.