Man in his 60s who died suddenly in Crossgar is named

Police have attended the sudden death of a man, aged in his 60s, in the Downpatrick Road area of Crossgar, Co Down, this afternoon.

Details of what had happened are unclear, but sometime around 2pm emergency services were called to premises at Downpatrick Road, Crossgar, Co Down.

The police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed, but the News Letter understands the death actually falls outside its remit

The fire brigade sent two engines, but said police were the main agency handling the incident.

Police said the man was in his 60s, and that there had been a “sudden death”, and that “the Health and Safety Executive has been informed”.

They said: “A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death, however, this death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

However, a press officer last night told the News Letter the Health and Safety Executive is not in fact investigating, and that it falls outside its remit because it is understood to have occurred at retail premises.

SDLP councillor Terry Andrews said the man was well known to him, and that he had last night visited the family.

He named him as Stephen Karl Casement, and said: “It is with much sadness that Karl’s family have asked me to let you all know of the sad and tragic passing of Stephen Karl their much loved father, grandfather, brother, brother in law and friend.”

He said Mr Casement lost his wife Angela almost two years ago, and that he had been an agricultural manager.

He said his children “are extremely proud of their dad-in-a-million and devoted granda,” and that he “meant the whole world” to his wider family circle.