Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 70s has died after a house fire in Portglenone, County Antrim.

Emergency services responded to reports of a blaze in the Mount Stafford Road area of the village shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening.

Two appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man in his 70s was rescued prior to the arrival of firefighters but later died at the scene, the NIFRS have said.

NIFRS

Another person was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a house fire on Mount Stafford Road, Portglenone, Kilrea.

"On Sunday 12 May at 7.58pm, Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two appliances from Ballymena Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Kilrea Fire Station attended the incident.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to extinguish the fire.

"One male occupant, aged in his 70s, was rescued prior to the arrival of Firefighters but tragically the man passed away at the scene.

"Another person was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.