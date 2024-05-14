Man in his 70s dies after a house fire in Portglenone, County Antrim
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services responded to reports of a blaze in the Mount Stafford Road area of the village shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening.
Two appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the incident.
One man in his 70s was rescued prior to the arrival of firefighters but later died at the scene, the NIFRS have said.
Another person was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a house fire on Mount Stafford Road, Portglenone, Kilrea.
"On Sunday 12 May at 7.58pm, Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire.
"Two appliances from Ballymena Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Kilrea Fire Station attended the incident.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to extinguish the fire.
"One male occupant, aged in his 70s, was rescued prior to the arrival of Firefighters but tragically the man passed away at the scene.
"Another person was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“Firefighters left the scene at 9.24pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.