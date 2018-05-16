Man in hospital after assault and stabbing

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a report of a burglary and assault in east Belfast during which a man was stabbed this morning.

During the incident a man in his 50's received a head injury and wounds to his abdomen when he confronted a man in his garden in the Dundonald area of the city just before 9.30am this morning.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man aged in his 20s acting suspiciously in the Grangewood Road, Dunlady Road or Ballyregan Road area between 9am and 9.30am today," said a PSNI spokesman.

“Anyone with information - or CCTV covering their house which could have captured images during the time period we are most interested in - should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 275 of 16/05/18.

“The victim is currently being treated in hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at the moment.”