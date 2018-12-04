Man in hospital after bat-wielding gang attack during aggravated burglary

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a gang wielding bats during an aggravated burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Woodvale Avenue area of Belfast on Wednesday 28th November between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Maguire said, 'A number of masked men entered a property, causing damage to the gate and shattering windows.

"Whilst at the address the men attacked the occupant with bats and he was later treated in hospital for his injuries."

He appealed to anyone who was "in the Woodvale Avenue area last Wednesday at around 9pm and who may have witnesses or have any information to please get in contact with police in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1187 3/12/18".

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.'