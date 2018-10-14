Man in hospital after 'gas canister' blast in van

A man is seriously ill in hospital after the possible explosion of a gas canister in a van.

Police officers discovered the 25-year-old in Accrington, Lancashire, with significant head injuries after he was apparently thrown from a vehicle in which he was a rear passenger.

The victim was taken from the scene in Northfield Road, close to the junction with King's Highway, at about 12.40am on Sunday.

He is in a serious condition at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Lancashire Police said they were investigating the possibility a gas canister had exploded in the back of the Ford Transit van, which had earlier failed to stop for officers in Accrington town centre.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A 20-year-old woman is also being questioned on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to stop.

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Stables said: "We are in the early stages of our inquiries into this incident during which a man has sustained some very serious injuries.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist to contact us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 0091 of Sunday, October 14.