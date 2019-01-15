Man jailed for ‘bloody shameful’ vandalism of war memorial

A homeless man has described his actions as “bloody shameful” as he was jailed for eight weeks for throwing around 50 wreaths from a war memorial.

Ashwani Kumar pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by vandalising the Cenotaph War Memorial in Regent Circus, Swindon.

But the 54-year-old, who had recently been released from prison, told Salisbury Magistrates’ Court yesterday that he was an alcoholic and could not remember scattering the wreaths into the street in the early hours of Saturday.

He had drunk around three-quarters of a bottle of vodka and was not taking his depression medication before committing the offence, the court heard.

Wearing spectacles and a dark jumper, Kumar told the court through video link from custody: “I don’t remember anything but what I see on the CCTV I plead guilty.

“I don’t remember it, I feel bloody shameful.

“I have been 34 years here and I’ve never done anything like this.

“I’m an alcoholic. I’m very sorry.”

Kumar pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency during the short hearing after declining the services of a duty solicitor.

He would have been handed a 12-week custodial sentence but it was reduced to eight weeks owing to his early guilty plea, magistrate Simon Crichton said.