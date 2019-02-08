Man jailed for defecating on floor of Belfast McDonald’s

A man was jailed on Friday for defecating in a Belfast city centre fast food restaurant.

Keith Crawford received a four-month sentence for his “inexcusable” actions at McDonald’s on Donegall Place.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed abode, admitted charges of indecent behaviour, assault on police, common assault and resisting police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Crawford had been directed to the toilets after entering the restaurant on January 21 this year.

But he defecated on the floor before reaching them.

He left McDonald’s at that stage, but returned later the same evening and became involved in an altercation with police called to the scene.

Crawford committed the offences within days of being released from prison, his lawyer confirmed.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard set out how his client had acted under the influence of alcohol.

“He deeply regrets what he did and apologises to anyone who may have had to witness his behaviour, and to the police officers who were caught up in the aftermath of this incident,” counsel said.

Crawford had “failed spectacularly” to deal with life outside prison, the court heard.

Mr Sherrard also acknowledged: “It’s fair to say the ordinary Mcdonald’s workers are paid too low a wage to expect (them) to put up with this type of behaviour.”

Agreeing with the assessment that Crawford’s actions were “inexcusable and will not be tolerated”, District Judge Amanda Brady imposed four months immediate imprisonment.