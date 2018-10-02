Man killed in three-car road crash

A man has died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Fermanagh last night, police have said.

It happened in the Moorlough Road area of Lisnaskea around 9.45pm last night, Monday 1 October.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

PSNI Inspector Jonathan Gordon said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or anyone who may have captured the incident as dashcam or helmet-cam footage.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1312 of 1/10/18.”