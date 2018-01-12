Man killed in tractor collision

Gardai in Donegal are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Lifford to Letterkenny road this morning.

A 68-year-old man has died following the collision which occurred at Drumoghill, around three miles outside Letterkenny, at around 6.55am on Friday, January 12.

The man, who was driver of the tractor, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the car was injured and also taken to Letterkenny University hospital for treatment. His injuries are unknown at this stage.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.