Man left in coma after alleged assault dies

A man in his 30s has died in hospital after being the victim of an alleged assault in Co Monaghan in January.

Gardai said Seamus Bell, of Foxfield, Carrickmacross, was pronounced dead at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Saturday.

The 36-year-old had been in a coma since the incident occurred on Main Street in Carrickmacross on January 20.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Sunday.

Gardai said a man, aged 34, was arrested on January 21 in connection with the investigation.

He remains in custody in Cloverhill Prison and is due to appear in court later this month.