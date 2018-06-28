Man left 'shaken' after assault

Two men have been arrested after an incident in the Beersbridge Road area of east Belfast during the early hours of this morning.

Police received a report at 5.45am "of a man being assaulted by another male".

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “Police responded and two men, aged 25 and 29, were located nearby.

"Both men were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, robbery and making threats to kill. They remain in custody, assisting us with enquiries."

He added that the injured party "sustained cuts and bruising to his head and body, and has been left badly shaken by the ordeal".

Making an appeal, Det Insp McDonnell said: "Were you in the Beersbridge Road area this morning, at around 5:40am? Did you see what happened? Did you notice any suspicious behaviour?

“I am also appealing to anyone who was in the Queen Victoria Street area this morning, at around 5am, and saw any suspicious behaviour to get in touch.

“Anyone with information they believe could assist our investigation is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 266 of 28/06/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”