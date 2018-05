A British man is in hospital after being mauled by a lion in a wildlife enclosure in South Africa, according to reports.

Police spokesman Motlafela Mojapelo said officers are investigating a lion attack in the Thabazimbi area of Limpopo province.

Mr Mojapelo said the man, reported to be the wildlife enclosure's owner, is in intensive care with jaw and neck injuries.

Video from the scene apparently shows a lion chasing and mauling a man after he enters the enclosure.