Man of many sporting interests

James (Jim) Lilley, who died recently at his Co Down home, was a highly regarded man of many sporting, community and professional interests.

He was founder of the NI Working Hunter Association in 1982, a Council member of the Irish Pony Society for 36 years, a former local councillor, a motorbike enthusiast and a builder by profession.

A large turnout at his funeral at St John’s Parish Church, Upper Kilwarlin, included mourners from England and Belgium.

Jim Lilley was born along with his twin brother, John, on February 6, 1938, and was the son of George and Matilda Lilley. His other siblings were Freda, Joan and Norman.

In addition to working on the family farm, Jim attended the nearby St John’s Primary School.

He left school at the age of 14 years, serving his time as a joiner, working for the late Lesley Bell, from Culcavy, in Hillsborough and attending Lisburn Technical College in the evenings.

He subsequently decided to go into business on his own and went on to establish two successful building companies, also developing a third company in the Isle of Man, where he also had a strong interest in the TT races.

He was held in high regard by many who worked with him, in particular for his insight into often complicated legal matters.

His daughter Amanda, in a tribute at her father’s funeral service, said: “Hard work, hard physical work was at the centre of Dad’s life. A business man yes, but no suits, briefcase or shiny shoes for him. There he was out in all weathers - in the wind, rain, snow and hail - driving the digger.

“As a child I remember doing my school homework at the kitchen table and on the late, dark evenings there would be Dad coming in, almost blue with cold – frozen and drenched in his boots and heavy overcoat having been digging out founds for most of the day.

“And the working day didn’t finish there – each evening was spent with Mum organising invoices to be paid or catching up on work phone calls before heading to bed to get up the next morning and do it all over again.”

Community life was very important to Jim Lilley and his first involvement was with his local church, where as young men he, John and Norman formed a quartet along with organist Davy Whethers and together they sang in various churches around the local area.

He was active in the church dramatic society and youth guild and later went on to become a member of the Select Vestry and to sing in the choir for many years.

He was churchwarden when the Old Rectory was sold and was centrally involved in fundraising for the new rectory.

As teenagers, he and his brothers regularly gathered at Coulters Meadow to play football, with his friend Bertie Bell’s father as referee. Jim Lilley was a born organiser and loved planning the matches for the boys to play as part of the Dromore League and the Lurgan League.

His brother John and he played for Downshire Football Club. At the time of his death he was honorary president of the Dunmurry Branch of the NI Football Supporters Club.

As a young man, Jim became interested in dancing and attended Betty Staff’s in Belfast to master a number of ballroom techniques.

In 1961, at a dance in Hillsborough he met Pearl and two years later they married. Together they built their first house ‘Shanacreen’ just along the lane from his home on Carvill’s Hill.

The couple celebrated 55 years of marriage in June last year.

A man who worked hard, he also loved all types of sport, but especially horse racing, motorcycle racing, rugby and football.

He enjoyed his racehorses very much and there were special days at Cheltenham and Kempton Park and other racecourses all over the country.

This passion for horse racing included owning Gay Spartan, who won the King George IV Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day 1978, and Rathgorman, who won the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 1982.

Jim Lilley also reared and produced Carvill’s Hill whom he named after the hill where he and his siblings grew up. Carvill’s Hill went on to win the Welsh Grand National.

Ponies and horses continued to play a big part in family life and Jim was a Council member of the Irish Pony Society for 36 years and held a number of roles including that of Chairman. He was President at the time of his death.

Having founded the NI Working Hunter Association in 1982, he remained its Chairman for a number of years.

He served as President of the NI Austin 7 Club a few years ago, participating with his family in vintage car rallies across Northern Ireland - with the Apple Blossom Run in Co Armagh being one of the favourites.

A great lover of rugby, he was a member of Lurgan Rugby Football Club.

A dedicated member of the Orange Order, tribute was paid to him by Taughblane LOL 556, where he had served as WM for 26 years and received his 50 years’ service medal a few years ago. He was also a respected member of the Royal Black Preceptory.

The funeral service at St John’s Parish Church, Upper Kilwarlin, was conducted by Reverend Canon Raj Sat-Ya-Raj.

Jim Lilley is survived by his wife Pearl, daughter Amanda and son-in-law Patrick.