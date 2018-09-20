Man pleads guilty to being disorderly at hospital

Courts take an “extremely dim view” of incidents in hospitals.

That’s what District Judge Peter King said at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, September 17 after a Newtownabbey man pleaded guilty to being disorderly at Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital.

Leslie McKenzie (47), of Whitewell Road, committed the offence on August 20 this year.

His case has been adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Christine Simms (54), of the same address, is denying a charge of being disorderly at the hospital on the same date.

Her case was adjourned to October 1 to fix a date for a contest.