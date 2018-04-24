Man punched in the head during aggravated burglary

Two men have been questioned by police in connection with an aggravated burglary in Irvinestown early this morning, Tuesday 24 April.

Detective Constable Watterson said: “At around 2.30am officers were approached in the street by a man in his 60s who reported being assaulted by a burglar in his Castle Street home.

"The man had been asleep in his living room at around 2am when he was awoken by an unknown male.

"This male threatened the victim and punched him several times to the head demanding money. The intruder then made off from the property with a sum of cash.

"It’s understood a second man had waited outside the property throughout."

Two men were detained a short distance away and the pair, both in their thirties, have since been questioned and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about this crime to get in touch with detectives by calling 101, quoting reference number 131 24/04/18.”