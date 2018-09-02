Man receives hospital treatment after assault

Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in the early hours of today (Sunday).

The incident was reported to police as having happened in the Loughside Drive area of Ballynahinch shortly before 5.40am.

The young victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.



Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that would assist police enquiries to contact Detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 420 02/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.