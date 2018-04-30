Man's body recovered from river - PSNI

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Foyle this morning, police have confirmed.

A PSNI spokesman said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

He said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man has been recovered from the River Foyle in Derry/Londonderry this morning, Monday 30 April.

“A formal identification and post mortem examination will take place in due course. However police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.”



There are no further details at this time.