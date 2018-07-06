Man seriously injured after motorbike crash on motorway

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the motorway heading citybound into north Belfast.
It happened shortly before 2.25pm, involving a car and motorbike.
Police said the M2, heading southbound, had been closed in the wake of the accident – leading to traffic into the city grinding to a halt.
There were also northbound lane closures too.
The air ambulance could be seen hovering overhead.
Traffic ground to a halt between Duncrue roundabout and the off-slip towards Sailortown.
Visible at the scene were at least two paramedic cars, at least one ambulance, plus police.
A damaged motorbike was lying on its side and emergency services were surrounding what appeared to be a man on the ground.
Another vehicle stopped at the scene had what looked like a small animal trailer at the back.
The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by road ambulance, with what the Ambulance Service said were “serious” injuries.