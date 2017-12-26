Man shot in 'brutal' Boxing Day attack

A man has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack, police have said.

The PSNI said the incident happened shortly before 2.30pm on Boxing Day in the Aileach Road area of Londonderry.

The victim was reportedly shot by a second man, who made off on foot carrying what police suspect was a handgun.

The injured man was able to walk to a nearby church where he contacted police.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: "We believe this was a paramilitary-style shooting and although the man's injuries are not life-threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police at Strand Road.