Man shot multiple times in 'reckless and brutal attack'

A man in his 20s has been shot multiple times in both legs in Belfast tonight, police have said.

The incident happened in the Whiterock Drive area of the city. Police said they received a report of the shooting around 7:15 pm.

Inspector Laura Kelly said the man isreceiving medical treatment for his injuries.

"At present I have no update on the man’s condition, however, this was a reckless and brutal attack on a defenceless man and must be condemned by all," she said.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and I would ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area this evening or anyone who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact officers at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1189 19/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.