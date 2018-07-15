Man speaks of disbelief as van full of tools is torched

A plasterer has spoken of his devastation after his work van was set on fire, destroying equipment worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Jonny Beattie, 32, from Bangor, said only two trowels survived the blaze, which engulfed his white in the early hours of Saturday outside the home he shares with his wife and two young children.

There were a number of arson attacks in the greater Belfast area late last week following a dispute over bonfires.

Police moved in to remove material at Bloomfield Walkway in the early hours of Wednesday, but bonfire builders set it alight before the material could be seized.

Later on Wednesday, a bonfire was removed under police supervision before it could be lit.

Then on Wednesday evening a bus was hijacked and set alight in Newtownards, with a number of cars burned in Dundonald.

The incident in Bangor on Saturday is being investigated by police as suspected arson.

Mr Beattie said he was woken at about 2.15am to find the van on fire.

“We were all asleep, the neighbours saw it and came over and banged the windows,” Mr Beattie told the Press Association.

“I ran out and saw my van on fire. I tried to get some of the equipment out to save it but I couldn’t.

“I couldn’t believe it, watching my livelihood going up in flames.”

Mr Beattie estimated the cost of the van and the equipment inside, including fishing rods, at almost £40,000.

“I have been left with nothing, just two trowels, and I am not even sure whether they are worth saving,” he said.

“There was also paperwork and money from the last job which I didn’t get time to bank.”

Mr Beattie said that through his company JB Plastering and Building he has employees dependent on him for work, and currently has 19 jobs booked in.

He said he has no idea who was behind the attack, which has left his family frightened.

Besides Mr Beattie’s paid jobs, he has also been helping the family of missing Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian free of charge.

Ms Dorrian disappeared after a party at a caravan site in Ballywalter in 2005.

Her 71-year-old father John was left homeless in April after his house was badly damaged in a fire.

The community in North Down came together after the fire at her father’s house, with workmen volunteering for free to help the family.

For example, in April, the Belfast Telegraph had reported that Jonny Beattie was “working to gather together a team of plasterers and also help the family source materials” in the wake of the blaze.

A PSNI spokesman has urged anyone with information about the incident in Bangor or who saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact Bangor police station on 101.