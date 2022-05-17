Man stabbed 'a number of times' in New Lodge area of Belfast - victim rushed to hospital in ambulance

Ambulance

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 12.20am, police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s had been stabbed following an incident in his flat in Queen’s Parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene, and the man, who had been stabbed a number of times, was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the attack or anyone who may have CCTV that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 23 of 17/05/22.”