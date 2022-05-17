Man stabbed 'a number of times' in New Lodge area of Belfast - victim rushed to hospital in ambulance

Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing incident in the New Lodge area of north Belfast in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 17 May).

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 12.20am, police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s had been stabbed following an incident in his flat in Queen’s Parade.

“Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene, and the man, who had been stabbed a number of times, was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the attack or anyone who may have CCTV that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 23 of 17/05/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

