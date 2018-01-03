Man stabbed in head during incident in quiet village

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing incident in Bleary near Portadown in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, January 3)

The incident, at Hawthorne Drive, was reported to police shortly after midnight.

At the scene they found a male with stab wounds to his head, and immediately began giving first aid.

A male was arrested for GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and subsequently three assaults on police.

Police praised the actions of the public in alerting them to the incident: “Had it not been for the numerous prompt calls we got, we could have been dealing with an even more serious scene this morning.”

They added; “If you live in the area, saw or heard anything, and haven’t yet spoken to us, please call 101. Detectives in Lurgan CID would love to hear from you. The incident number is 95 of today, 03/01/18.

“Alternatively you can speak entirely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”