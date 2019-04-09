Man subjected to 'vicious and unprovoked attack' by gang

Police are appealing for information after a gang subjected a 60-year-old man to a "vicious and unprovoked attack" at the weekend.

In a post on Facebook, PSNI say: "In the early hours of Saturday morning, a 60 year old male was subject to a vicious and unprovoked attack in the area of McGurk’s Way/ Lancaster Street causing him to require hospital treatment for a nasty laceration near his eye.

Where it happened - PSNI

"Police are looking to identify a group of 3 to 4 males and 1 female described as around 5’2” and blonde hair."

They ask anyone with any information on this group or saw anything they think is relevant around 01:55 hours early Saturday morning, to please get in touch via 101 quoting serial 123 of 6th April.