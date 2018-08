A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted by three men armed with an iron bar.

The assault happened in the Woodvale Street area of Belfast on August 1.

A PSNI officer said the assault happened between 6.30pm and 7pm as the injured party was walking along Woodvale Street.

He was treated in hospital for injuries to his hand and head.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.