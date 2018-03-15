Man taken to hospital after bus crash

A man was hospitalised in a crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Translink bus in Belfast last night, police say.

A spokesperson for the PNSI said: “Police are asking for information following a two vehicle road traffic collision in the Donegal Street area of Belfast last night (Wednesday, 14th March).”

Sergeant Adams said: “Police received a report at 10:00pm that a red Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a Translink bus. One male was subsequently taken to hospital where his injuries are thought to be serious but not life threatening at this time.”

He added: “I am particularly interested in anyone who has any information in relation to the whereabouts of the red Vauxhall Corsa prior to the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1350 14/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”