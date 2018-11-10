Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, November 10).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the assault, which happened at Donegall Square North, outside Belfast City Hall in the early hours,

The alleged assault occurred in Belfast city centre.

A 19 year old male has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Donegall Square North just before 2am this morning or anyone who has dash-cam footage of this incident to contact Detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 122 10/11/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”