Man threatened with gun on main road in Carrickfergus

A man is believed to have been threatened with a firearm in Carrickfergus.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Saturday along one of the town’s main arterial routes during daylight hours.

The PSNI said: “We are trying to trace the movements of a large silver or light-coloured car that was being driven erratically on the town’s Victoria Road around 3.15pm on Saturday, December 29. It was reported that the male passenger of this vehicle got out of the vehicle in Prince Andrew Way and threatened the driver of a stationary vehicle with what he believed was a firearm.” They asked anyone who saw the incident or has dash-cam footage to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.